Reviewing Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) & Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hywin shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pzena Investment Management and Hywin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 9.37% 13.29% 8.71% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Hywin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $199.33 million 2.99 $18.68 million $1.00 8.27 Hywin $277.11 million 0.74 $31.37 million N/A N/A

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats Hywin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Hywin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

