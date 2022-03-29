Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth $14,548,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.