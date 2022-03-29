Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Critical Contrast

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $51.12 million 2.31 $11.56 million $1.06 9.86 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.53 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 22.61% 9.42% 0.93% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rhinebeck Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp (Get Rating)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment consists of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It offers mobile banking, savings and money markets, lendi

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

