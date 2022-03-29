Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,100 ($66.81) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,900 ($77.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.81) to GBX 4,850 ($63.53) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

