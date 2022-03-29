Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $4.66 million and $24,883.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00081249 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

