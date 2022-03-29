Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.44. Riskified shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 412 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Riskified by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

