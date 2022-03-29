Riverstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 863 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

FB stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,224,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,380. The firm has a market cap of $608.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

