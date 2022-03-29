Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 232,298 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

