RMB Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

