RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

