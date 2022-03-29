RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after acquiring an additional 219,236 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after acquiring an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Entegris by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

