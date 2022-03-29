RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 24,302 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,302 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newmont by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,606,000 after purchasing an additional 179,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Newmont by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 79,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.