RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.02. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

