Robust Token (RBT) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Robust Token (RBT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Robust Token has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for about $12.25 or 0.00025740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $292,938.68 and approximately $432.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.94 or 0.07200215 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.80 or 1.00020758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046686 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

