ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Down 56.2% in March

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities started coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ROCKWOOL International A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,781.25.

OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $$471.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.53. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52 week low of $360.00 and a 52 week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

