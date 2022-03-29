Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Panos Kakoullis Purchases 10,547 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,601.70 ($15,197.41).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £11,323.98 ($14,833.61).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 98.38 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.27. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.10.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.