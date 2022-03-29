Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Panos Kakoullis Purchases 10,547 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,601.70 ($15,197.41).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £11,323.98 ($14,833.61).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 98.38 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.27. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.06) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.80 ($1.94).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

