Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 101.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.