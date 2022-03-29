Rotala PLC (ROL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on April 29th

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ROL opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. Rotala has a 12 month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.68. The company has a market capitalization of £15.53 million and a P/E ratio of 310.00.

In related news, insider Graham Spooner acquired 53,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £12,830.40 ($16,806.92). Also, insider Robert Dunn acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,910 ($18,221.12). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 291,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,484,040.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Rotala Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

