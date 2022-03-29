Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.36

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$135.36 and traded as high as C$141.74. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$140.82, with a volume of 4,323,862 shares trading hands.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$142.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.36.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$836,526.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

