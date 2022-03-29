Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of CONMED worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $117.62 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

