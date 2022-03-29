Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 359,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,245,000 after purchasing an additional 328,879 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 785,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,081,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 206,486 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $186.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $167.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

