Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,813 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Cytokinetics worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 96,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,048 shares of company stock worth $3,878,599 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

