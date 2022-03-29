Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 282,682 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.04% of Quantum worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Quantum by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quantum by 1,329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quantum by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.33. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

