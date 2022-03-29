RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target Cut to GBX 530

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 745 ($9.76) to GBX 530 ($6.94) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. decreased their target price on RWS from GBX 750 ($9.82) to GBX 745 ($9.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.04) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on RWS from GBX 810 ($10.61) to GBX 650 ($8.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 653.75 ($8.56).

Shares of LON RWS opened at GBX 364.60 ($4.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 468.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 570.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 33.17. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 326 ($4.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 838 ($10.98).

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($43,882.63).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

