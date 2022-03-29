Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RYAN. Barclays lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

RYAN opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $72,165,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.