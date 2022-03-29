RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Update

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RYB Education stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of RYB Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

RYB stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. RYB Education has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51.

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

