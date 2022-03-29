SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 449,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at 2.10 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of 1.72 and a one year high of 12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 4.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,502,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc
