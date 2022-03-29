Safehold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Safehold has increased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safehold to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NYSE SAFE opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.77.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,330,234 shares of company stock worth $197,249,940 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

