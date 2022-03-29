Safestay (LON:SSTY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.99

Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.99 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 15.37 ($0.20), with a volume of 87,293 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.38. The firm has a market cap of £10.03 million and a PE ratio of 9.61.

About Safestay (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

