Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.
OTCMKTS LNDZF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219. Salona Global Medical Device has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.
Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile (Get Rating)
