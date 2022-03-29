Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

