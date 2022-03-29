Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,772,200 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 19,183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,983,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Sberbank of Russia stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sberbank of Russia has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

