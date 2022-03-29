Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Plans €0.02 Dividend

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:SERE opened at GBX 113.73 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £152.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57).
About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
