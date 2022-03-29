Schroder Income Growth Fund plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SCF opened at GBX 309.51 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.63. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 271.80 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 323 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
About Schroder Income Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.