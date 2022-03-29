Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given New GBX 3,720 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,440.33.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. Schroders has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.