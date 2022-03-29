Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Up 48.6% in March

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,762,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 614,686 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,747,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 376,107 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,209,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 93,642 shares during the period.

SCOA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

