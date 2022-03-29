Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. 909,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

