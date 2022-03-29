Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Down to $20.36

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $19.77. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 7,999 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

