Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.72

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $69.82, with a volume of 25304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

