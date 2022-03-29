Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) vs. Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Financial Analysis

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products N/A -22.04% -19.61% Helius Medical Technologies -3,473.56% -198.39% -153.13%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Second Sight Medical Products and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 473.07%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Risk and Volatility

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 16.79 -$14.88 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 25.46 -$18.13 million ($7.55) -0.46

Second Sight Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

