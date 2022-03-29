Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 105,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNFCA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 14,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,572. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

