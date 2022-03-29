Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 105,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SNFCA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 14,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,572. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.83.
Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
