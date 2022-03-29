Sempra (NYSE:SRE) CEO Sells $4,996,035.08 in Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. 1,792,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $164.98.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sempra by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after buying an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

