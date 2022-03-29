Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Christopher H. Chang Sells 6,950 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
