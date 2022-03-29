Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Christopher H. Chang Sells 6,950 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.