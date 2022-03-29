Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:ST traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.65. 2,009,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,626. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after acquiring an additional 192,222 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $574,829,000 after acquiring an additional 386,640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
