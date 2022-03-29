Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.65. 2,009,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,626. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after acquiring an additional 192,222 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $574,829,000 after acquiring an additional 386,640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

