SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,850 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

