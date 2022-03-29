Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.