Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Drops By 30.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 23,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,892,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,739,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in AGNC Investment by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after buying an additional 920,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 892,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

AGNC opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

