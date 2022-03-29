Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Drops By 39.4%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATUSF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

