Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Drops By 56.8%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 712,353 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 576,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 942,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,590,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,933. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

