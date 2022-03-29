Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declines By 60.0%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

BKKLY opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.